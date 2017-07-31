NICE inContact Introduces CXone Platform

NICE today launched NICE inContact CXone, a cloud platform that combines omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, omnichannel analytics, recording, quality management, automation, and artificial intelligence. The integrated analytics and AI capabilities include Interaction Analytics, Desktop Analytics, Customer Journey Analytics, and VOC Analytics.

CXone also offers real-time interactions routing based on customer intent and employee persona, as well as real-time insight, employee guidance, and Real-Time Authentication.CXone runs on Amazon Web Services and is based on an open, cloud-native foundation. It includes more than 250 application programming interfaces (APIs) and enables integrations with 65 partner solutions as well as customer-specific extensions.

"In today's demanding environment, business as usual is no longer an option. Organizations are expected to constantly evolve and transform themselves to meet consumer demands. Using outdated technologies that require extreme integration efforts and long upgrade cycles cannot address the current demands of the market," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE, in a statement. "With NICE inContact CXone, organizations can now focus on day-to-day customer experience innovations rather than investing their energy in infrastructure integrations. The CXone platform allows them to rapidly and dynamically adapt their customer experience programs, act smarter to deliver a personalized journey across channels and touch points, and respond faster due to the agility of the platform's cloud infrastructure. These will be the key attributes of today's and tomorrow's industry leaders.

CXone, Eilam added, "is the outcome of the work of hundreds of engineers from NICE, inContact, and Nexidia, working together to merge the best and most advanced technologies into one cloud platform from one vendor."