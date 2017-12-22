Blueworx Releases Voice Response 7.4 for Linux

Blueworx Voice Response 7.4 for Linux offers a new web interface for simpler application management.

Blueworx, a provider of interactive voice and customer experience solutions, has released Blueworx Voice Response 7.4 for Linux. Blueworx Voice Response is available for both IBM AIX and Linux.

These latest enhancements to the Blueworx IVR platform allow customers to deploy voice solutions across multiple models. Blueworx offers voice and customer experience solutions on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Blueworx also introduces a web-based user interface in this Blueworx 7.4 for Linux release. The web interface introduces an enhanced front end for monitoring and configuring Blueworx Voice Response for Linux and provides administrators an overview of their voice response systems. Through the Admin Console, applications, numbers, and features can be created, edited, and managed.