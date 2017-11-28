Alorica Turns to Verint for Speech Analytics

Alorica will offer Verint Voice of the Customer and Workforce Optimization as part of its advanced analytics and CX intelligence solutions.

Contact center operating company Alorica has expanded its advanced analytics and CX intelligence capabilities with Verint Systems' advanced Speech Analytics technology.

It is hoped that these advanced speech analytics will help Alorica's clients improve the consumer experience in their voice channel by solving customer problems faster on the first call, reduce call volume and costs by identifying ineffective self-serve tools and broken operational processes, and lower churn by proactively engaging potential detractors identified by common calling and speech patterns.

Alorica will offer Verint Voice of the Customer speech technology, along with Verint's Workforce Optimization suite,to clients bundled within its advanced analytics and CX intelligence solutions.

"Using our digital platform, Alorica is poised to more deeply analyze the recordings of incoming client calls on a vast scale that's unmatched by manual processes or random surveys," said Jonathan Lerner, Verint senior vice president and general manager for the Americas, in a statement. "This means the leading BPO can share real-time intelligence with its clients to make informed decisions, enhance experiences, simplify engagement, and be certain from nearly every call what its clients' customers think, feel, want. and need."

Lerner also noted that Verint's automated platform can discover emerging customer topics, detect the root causes of complaints, measure satisfaction, and track agent performance.