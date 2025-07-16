Triton Digital Partners with ekoz.ai on Voice-Cloned Podcast Ads

Triton Digital, a technology and services provider in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, is introducing a new solution powered by artificial intelligence voice technology.

To power this new capability, Spreaker, part of Triton Digital and iHeartMedia, has partnered with ekoz.ai to bring scalable, programmatic host-read ad inventory to market using AI-powered voice cloning.

ekoz.ai uses its AI-driven solution to deliver host-read podcast ads. The integration gives advertisers a new way to programmatically plan, buy, and deliver ads into one of podcasting's most effective formats at scale, while enabling creators to access premium campaigns.

"We're always looking for more partners who help us bring new opportunities to podcasters," said Sharon Taylor, executive vioce president of podcast and content delivery at Triton Digital, in a statement. "ekoz.ai does exactly that. By enabling scalable host-read ads that preserve the authenticity and control creators value, they're helping us unlock a new revenue stream for podcasters and deliver more value to advertisers."

Through the ekoz.ai platform, podcast hosts opt in to clone their voice sample eko, making their voice and ad inventory available to advertisers. Scripts are generated by AI from advertiser talking points and personalized to each host. The ads are then created in the host's own voice, host-approved, and delivered to the show.

"We've built the first AI solution that allows advertisers to get host read ads at scale, and lets podcast hosts expand their influence, without losing what makes them unique," said Marty Avallone, CEO of ekoz.ai, in a statement. "Hosts keep full control over how their voice is used and which ads run. They boost revenue and deliver a better listening experience, without taking on more work. After all, it’s still their voice, just working harder for them."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.