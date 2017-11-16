SalesHood Accelerates Knowledge Sharing With Automatic Speech Recognition

SalesHood's speech recognition tool allows users to transcribe and search meeting notes and other sales interactions.

SalesHood, providers of a sales enablement platform, has added automatic speech recognition to its SalesHood Expert System.

SalesHood's Expert System powers the entire lifecycle of sales enablement with artificial intelligence and machine learning, from training and onboarding to coaching and content sharing to performance improvement. SalesHood's Automatic Speech Recognition accelerates learning, coaching, and knowledge-sharing by analyzing conversations and experiences to execute sales enablement.

"The SalesHood Expert System automatically transcribes what people are saying in real time, tags keywords and phrases, and prescribes user-generated content. We accelerate learning and knowledge-sharing by efficiently converting high volumes of video into high-value data," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood, in a statement.

SalesHood&'s Automatic Speech Recognition offering provides the following: