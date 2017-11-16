SalesHood Accelerates Knowledge Sharing With Automatic Speech Recognition

SalesHood's speech recognition tool allows users to transcribe and search meeting notes and other sales interactions.
SalesHood, providers of a sales enablement platform, has added automatic speech recognition to its SalesHood Expert System.
SalesHood's Expert System powers the entire lifecycle of sales enablement with artificial intelligence and machine learning, from training and onboarding to coaching and content sharing to performance improvement. SalesHood's Automatic Speech Recognition accelerates learning, coaching, and knowledge-sharing by analyzing conversations and experiences to execute sales enablement.
"The SalesHood Expert System automatically transcribes what people are saying in real time, tags keywords and phrases, and prescribes user-generated content. We accelerate learning and knowledge-sharing by efficiently converting high volumes of video into high-value data," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood, in a statement.
SalesHood&'s Automatic Speech Recognition offering provides the following:
- Sales Call Coaching, by uploading customer meeting call recordings and auto-transcribing speech for managers to do more in-context coaching moments;
- Pitch Coaching Feedback, by reviewing and giving feedback on pitch presentations that are recorded and automatically transcribed;
- Deal Win Stories, by recording and auto-transcribing customer and deal win stories as they happen;
- Loss Reviews: recording loss reviews and auto-transcribing loss reasons;
- Transcribed Product Releases, allowing users to upload product release videos and audio presentationsfor auto-transcriptions to create product release notes;
- Sales Tool Transcription, allowing users to upload video and audio marketing tools to auto-transcribe scripts and sales presentations;
- Automated Meeting Note Summaries, to record and transcribe meeting recap summaries; and
- Search Speech, allowing users to search for specific text in any and all video and audio files recorded in SalesHood and/or uploaded to the SalesHood Library. Go to the time-stamp in the file where the word or phrase searched is spoken. All text is searchable for future reference, learning, and knowledge sharing.