Tact.ai Launches CRM Skill for Alexa for Business

Tact.ai, providers of a sales experience platform, has released the Tact Sales Assistant Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Selected as a launch partner for Alexa for Business, the Tact Skill unlocks a conversational and bi-directional interface into CRM and business apps like Salesforce.com, LinkedIn, and Microsoft Exchange.

The Tact Sales Assistant Skill uses Alexa Voice Profiles, providing authentication and personalized experiences when Alexa recognizes the user's voice.

The Tact Skill can be set up through the new Alexa for Business App Store or users can create private, pre-configured, and fully customizable Skills set up to understand company-specific commands and conversations. This allows IT organizations to offer employees a secure, managed, voice-controlled way to access corporate information from systems like Salesforce, Zendesk, LinkedIn, Exchange, and more.