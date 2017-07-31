NewVoiceMedia Adds Conversation Analyzer Speech Analytics

NewVoiceMedia has introduced Conversation Analyzer as part of the Summer '17 release of ContactWorld.

NewVoiceMedia today unveiled the Summer '17 release of ContactWorld with the new Conversation Analyzer speech analytics solution for sales and service teams.

ContactWorld with Conversation Analyzer is a unified, pre-integrated platform that offers insights into the data captured during customer interactions. The system uses speech-to-text to transcribe the calls and then categorize them by common themes and follows that with data visualisation for quick analysis and understanding of the classification and the successes and challenges in every conversation.

For sales teams, Conversation Analyzer can provide detailed insight into the behaviors that make top-performing reps successful. Furthermore, businesses can ensure they meet compliance obligations with an analysis of all calls to help identify non-compliance so corrective action can be taken. Data can also be shared within the business to use with other BI initiatives.

"These real, emotional connections with prospects and customers are the times when people are most engaged with your company, as they are sharing thoughts, seeking help, or making purchases. It's important that this rich data source doesn't go to waste," said Moni Manor, chief product officer at NewVoiceMedia, in a statement. "With Conversation Analyzer you can monitor these interactions, extract insight from them, and use that to drive actions and be more effective in all your conversations."

ContactWorld Summer '17 also integrates Salesforce.com's Sales Cloud Einstein predictive insights to help companies optimize their sales process and cadence to ensure they're calling the best leads.

NewVoiceMedia has now enabled a rich set of IVR applications to be built, whether for self-service or to improve customer experiences before they connect with agent, in more than 20 languages.