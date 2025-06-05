Krisp Unveils AI Accent Conversion for Latin America

Krisp, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered voice technology, has launched AI Accent Conversion for Latin America, supporting five English accents that represent approximately 85 percent of Spanish speakers across the major dialect groups in Latin America, including Mexican and Central American, Caribbean Spanish and Andean Spanish/Neutral Standard Spanish.

AI Accent Conversion uses real-time inflection changes to help customers understand agents better by dynamically changing agents' accents into the customer'natively understood accent. By allowing agents to refine Latin American accents live on a call, Krisp helps agents and customers understand each other while keeping voices natural and authentic.

"Krisp is proud to be the first to bring AI Accent Conversion to Latin America, an incredibly diverse region where authentic communication is key," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and co-founder of Krisp, in a statement. "By supporting the most widely spoken Latin American English accents, we're not just improving call clarity but helping to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps in real time. At Krisp, our goal has always been to enable human conversations that are clear, with nuance and without background noise."

With the Latin American update, Krisp's AI Accent Conversion tool now supports Spanish, Indian, and Filipino dialects, with new dialects coming this year, such as South African and non-U.S. English accents. The newest update also includes improved naturalness and voice preservation for Indian and Filipino accents and improved accent leakage and phoneme precision.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.