SoundHound Partners with Allina Health

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice artificial intelligence, has partnered with Allina Health and deployed Alli, an AI agent for patient engagement powered by SoundHound's Amelia conversational AI platform.

Alli answers calls within Allina Health's Customer Experience Center and integrates directly with Allina Health's electronic medical record system, allowing it to instantly identify and authenticate callers. The AI agent allows patients to manage their appointments, and in the future patients will be able to refill medications, find doctors or locations, and receive answers to non-clinical questions.

Since launch, Alli has significantly improved operational performance for Allina Health. Average call time has improved by five to 10 seconds, and 80 percent of calls are now answered in 45 seconds or less. By offloading routine tasks to Alli, Allina Health's customer experience representatives can focus on patients with more complex or sensitive needs. Patients also benefit from increased self-service capabilities.