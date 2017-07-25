Nuance Introduces IVR to Digital

Nuance IVR to Digital connects traditional phone and digital channels with AI-powered omnichannel solution

Nuance Communications yesterday launched IVR to Digital, an offering that further strengthens the Omni-Channel Customer Engagement Platform as part of a series of cognitive and conversational AI innovations for customer care.

With IVR to Digital, callers can move seamlessly from traditional phone calls to digital channels and engage with companies through enhanced self- and assisted service.

The Nuance Omni-Channel Customer Engagement Platform allows companies to add new channels. With a platform-first approach, companies can invest in one core AI solution where Nuance can further customize the business logic, speech recognition, grammar libraries, and customer profile information once and deploy it in a variety of experiences, allowing customers to move freely between channels.

Nuance IVR to Digital leverages the platform approach to connect customer touchpoints across the interactive voice response and digital channels, seamlessly moving targeted calls to a digital experience using live chat or virtual assistants, to reduce caller wait times and maximize digital channel investments. Nuance Nina, the intelligent virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence, in combination with live chat assistance, provides consumers a blend of automated and assisted engagement to enable up to 95 percent resolution of customer inquiry by leveraging Nuance’s conversational, cognitive, and human-assisted AI capabilities that can be customized for vertical market needs and requirements.

IVR to Digital also enhances information delivery by allowing agents to better assist callers with more complicated transactions. Contact center agents can use the new web-based guides feature to set up a co-browsing session on the web to visually show customers how to fix problems themselves.

"Consumers have embraced virtual assistants and messaging for customer engagement, demonstrating a fundamental shift in consumer expectations for customer service. They expect brands to be available whenever they are, wherever they are," said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Division at Nuance, in a statement. "Nuance IVR to Digital creates a seamless engagement experience, allowing for a simple transition between calls and self-service digital channels, giving consumers the ability to interact with human and virtual agents in the ways that make the most sense for them and delivering the best-possible experience."

IVR to Digital helps organizations reduce contact center costs by moving callers to more efficient, lower cost channels and reducing future call volumes on the same issue. The solution also decreases on-hold wait time and queue abandonment by offering callers immediate assistance in other channels with contextual transfers. It also optimizes customer service channels by moving less complicated tasks away from call center agents to more efficient, lower-cost channels.