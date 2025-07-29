Hyperlink InfoSystem Launches Clever247.ai Voice AI

Hyperlink InfoSystem, an IT solutions provider, has launched Clever247.ai, an advanced conversational artificial intelligence platform that enables businesses to fully automate their sales and support calls.

Clever247.ai functions as a virtual agent, responding to all business calls, answering product or service inquiries, booking and rescheduling appointments, offering order and delivery updates, resolving common customer concerns, and even escalating complex queries to the right teams when necessary.

Clever247.ai uses advanced natural language processing and speech recognition to understand caller intent in real time and respond accordingly. It's designed to integrate with CRM, appointment, and order management tools.The platform also offers businesses full visibility through a dashboard that provides access to call summaries, lead conversion reports, customer interaction histories, and system performance insights. With onboarding, customizable conversation flows, and support for multiple languages, Clever247.ai can scale with businesses as they grow.

"Clever247.ai is more than just an AI answering system; it's a complete customer interaction solution that works tirelessly to ensure every call is answered and every opportunity is captured," said Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, in a statement. "In a world where customers expect instant responses and 24/7 availability, Clever247.ai empowers businesses to meet those expectations without compromising quality or increasing costs."

