Leena AI Launches Agentic AI Colleagues

Leena AI, a provider of business artificial intelligence solutions, has launched Agentic AI Colleagues, voice-enabled AI assistants for the workplace. These Agentic AI colleagues will interact with employees using natural, conversational language, providing support across domains such as IT, HR, finance, marketing, sales, and procurement.

With Leena's Voice-enabled Agentic AI Colleagues, employees can now access AI-driven assistance simply by speaking. Whether they're driving, waiting in line at the airport, shopping, or doing household chores, employees can interact with their AI colleagues anytime, anywhere.

Leena AI's new Agentic AI Colleagues leverage natural voice communication and context-aware responses and include the following features

Conversational interaction: Employees interact with the AI using everyday language.

Cross-domain functionality: Whether the need is related to HR, IT, marketing, or sales, the Agentic AI colleague can handle domain-specific and cross-domain requests seamlessly.

Abstraction between enterprise system.

Human-in-the-loop control, as the AI always seeks employee approval before taking action.

24x7x365 availability.

"Agentic AI colleagues represent the future of workplace support, bringing empathy, convenience, and efficiency to enterprise systems like never before. We believe this innovation will fundamentally change the way employees interact with technology and drive a new wave of productivity across industries. Modern enterprises are finally ready to move from 'how-to' chatbots to 'can-do' agents with Leena AI," said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Leena AI, in a statement.

