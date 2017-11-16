iEnterprises Releases iCRM, a Voice-Controlled CRM for Amazon Alexa

iEnterprises' iCRM system lets users perform tasks in the CRM system by delivering voice commands through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

iEnterprises, a provider of voice interface technology for customer-facing business technology solutions, has launched iCRM for Amazon Alexa.

"Until now voice recognition was largely focused on consumer applications, leaving businesses with user interfaces that are often hard to use and understand," said John Carini, CEO of iEnterprises Holdings, in a statement."iEnterprise CRM (iCRM) is the first CRM solution to leverage the artificial intelligence of Amazon Alexa and the Amazon Echo to provide a full CRM experience. For example, after meeting with your customer, you can simply dictate meeting notes using the iCRM skill for Amazon Alexa and the dictated notes will be stored in the CRM. In addition, you can just ask Alexa for important items you need to follow-up on and it will automatically find and read these tasks out of the CRM, so you can stay on top of things. It also allows you to update any record in the CRM, including important customer and prospect notes, using only your voice, thus giving you full voice control over your CRM."

Apple iOS, Amazon mobile, and Android apps make it possible to voice control iEnterprise CRM from almost anywhere. iEnterprise CRM is designed to operate with third-party hands-free devices and will soon be able to natively use Amazon Alexa on the newest Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, and Hyundai automobiles.

For a limited time, iEnterprise CRM and the iCRM Alexa tool set are free for up to two users. The unlimited version costs $29.95 per user per month.