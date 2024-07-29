AVANT Partners with PolyAI

AVANT, a technology services distributor, is partnering with PolyAI, a voice artificial intelligence and automation solutions provider for contact centers, that will allow AVANT to offer PolyAI's voice assistants via its Pathfinder platform. PolyAI, in turn, will leverage AVANT's network of Trusted Advisors to increase market share.

"PolyAI's voice assistants are truly world-class, with the potential to transform call center experiences for both customer and business alike," said Shane McNamara, executive vice president of engineering and operations at AVANT, in a statement. "We are excited to team with PolyAI to empower our Trusted Advisors to make informed and educated business decisions when selecting best-in-class AI-driven contact center solutions for their customers."

"This partnership is a significant step forward for PolyAI," said Michael Cibelli, vice president of channels at PolyAI, in a statement. "We chose AVANT due to their dedication to providing today's Trusted Advisors with a robust portfolio of innovative solutions like our customer-led voice assistants. AVANT's commitment to PolyAI was evident from our first meeting and we are excited for the mutual success this will bring to Trusted Advisors and the customers they serve."