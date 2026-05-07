Aircall Acquires Vogent

Aircall, a customer communications platform provider, has acquired Vogent, an artificial intelligence voice agent company, for an undisclosed amount.

With Vogent, Aircall enhances its AI Voice Agents with a deeper set of specialized AI technologies, including advanced speech models, more reliable turn-taking, and higher precision over how AI models behave in live phone calls. Integrated with Aircall’s platform, businesses can deploy voice agents for automation on repetitive calls, customer qualification on inbound opportunities, containment before escalation, and when necessary, seamless hand-offs to live agents.

"Aircall has always focused on helping teams have better conversations with customers. Our AI Voice Agent helps businesses automate high-volume interactions on the communications platform they trust for voice. With Vogent, we are taking the next step: deepening the AI stack behind that experience with more technology and expertise across voice activity detection, conversational flow routing, custom voice models, and continuous refinement. That is where voice AI becomes truly valuable, not when it is added as a feature by a generalist CX platform but when it is built by a company that understands voice at its core," said Scott Chancellor, CEO of Aircall, in a statement.

"At Vogent, we've had one focus: building the most advanced voice AI pipeline on the market. That means custom models throughout the stack, from the voices themselves to turn detection, interruption handling, and latency management, because those are the things that separate a demo from something you can trust on a real customer call. That focus has powered millions of dials for businesses across industries.," said Vignesh Varadarajan, chief technology officer of Vogent, in a statement.

"When we started talking to Aircall, the fit was clear. They had already built a strong AI Voice Agent on top of a platform trusted by 22,000 businesses, and bringing our technology and customers to that platform means the pipeline we've spent years refining can now reach businesses at a scale we couldn't have built toward alone," added Jagath Vytheeswaran, CEO of Vogent, in a statement.