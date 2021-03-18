Chatbot.com Updates Visual Builder

ChatBot has launched a new version of Visual Builder with a new look, drag-and-drop approach, visual workflow, and more.

One of the major changes in Visual Builder is the introduction of A/B testing that allows users to create different chatbot flows and determine which are the most effective. Before the start of the chatbot building process, users can look at an overview of the whole Story with all the elements that are possible to use in a scenario.

The builder now also enables chatbot creators to use a search option to find particular interactions and improve them if needed. It also has new chatbot scenario templates, including Package tracking, Ecommerce and Lead generation. Once a chatbot scenario is prepared, users can use a testing tool to verify whether a chatbot works as intended before they add it to a website. They can also test their scenario from any moment in the story.

"We conducted the redesign process during the pandemic knowing that many companies have dramatically changed the way they interact with customers. For many of them, chatbots that once only existed as an add-on to a customer communication strategy have now started to play the key role in contacting them. It was important for us to make the process of creating chatbots simpler and more accessible for any company," said Darek Zabrzenski, head of ChatBot, in a statement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.