Concentrix Launches Concentrix XP

Concentrix, a customer experience solutions company, today released Concentrix Experience Platform (XP) for customer experience management.

Concentrix XP provides advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies for digital first self-service and contact centers. Key capabilities include omnichannel journey orchestration, business messaging, AI-based bots, virtual assistants, and cloud contact center capabilities powered by Amazon Connect.

The platform integrates with leading CRM and workforce management systems as well as Concentrix's own VOC, Analytics, and SecureCX biometrics workspace solutions.

"The Concentrix XP platform represents the future of agile digital self-service, providing organizations the flexibility to meet the needs of consumers expecting context rich self-service interactions," said Kathy Juve, executive vice president of customer experience technology and insights at Concentrix, in a statement. "We will continue to invest in building and collaborating with the best technologies in the market to enable our clients to move from legacy systems to nimble cloud-based solutions."

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned