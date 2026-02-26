Deepdub Partners with Wonderful

Deepdub, a provider of voice artificial intelligence localization technologies, has partnered with Wonderful, an enterprise agent platform provider. Through this partnership, Wonderful's AI agents, which are handling millions of calls a month, will use Deepdub's voice technology as part of its voice AI stack.

By integrating Deepdub's Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS) technology, Wonderful's platform delivers voice experiences that preserve emotional depth and authenticity, capturing subtle nuances in tone, pitch, pace, and intended emotion across languages and dialects.

"Voice quality is a crucial component of AI agent success in customer-facing roles," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub, in a statement. "Wonderful has demonstrated exceptional execution in bringing AI agents to production across some of the world's most demanding enterprise environments. Our eTTS technology is one of the technologies that empowers Wonderful to deliver voice experiences that don't just meet enterprise standards but set a new benchmark for what emotionally intelligent AI can achieve. Together, we're enabling businesses to serve customers with AI that truly understands and adapts to human emotion." "In production environments, voice is far more than a UI detail," said Bar Winkler, co-founder and CEO of Wonderful, in a statement. "When a voice agent sounds inauthentic, it increases call escalations, erodes confidence, and lowers customer satisfaction. Our partnership with Deepdub is an important element in equipping our AI agents with the nuance of human conversation, without compromising the operational and regulatory rigor enterprises require."

