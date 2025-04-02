Gladia Launches Solaria, a Multilingual Speech-to-Text Model

Gladia, a transcription and audio intelligence provider, today launched Solaria, an automatic speech recognition (ASR) model for real-time communications for call centers and other voice-first platforms.

Solaria empowers businesses to enhance and expand their customer service operations with AI-powered voice technology that supports 100 languages, including more than 40 high-population languages, such as Tagalog, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Persian, and Marathi, not well-supported by other models.

Solaria offers native-level transcription, real-time code-switching, and translation across all supported languages. Users can adapt the model to industry-specific terminology (like medical or financial jargon) and have it extract critical data, like names, addresses, and numericals. Adaptive speech processing ensures high accuracy in noisy call center environments; while its enterprise-grade data security complies with stringent regulations.

Gladia claims that Solaria has achieved a word accuracy rate average of 94 percent in English, Spanish, French, and other common languages, while maintaining a latency of 270 ms.

"Speech is the most natural way to connect with the world. For the first time, automated speech recognition is closing the divide, enabling humans and AI to truly speak the same language," said Jean-Louis Quéguiner, co-founder and CEO of Gladia, in a statement. "With Solaria, we have made a breakthrough in AI-powered voice technology that unlocks new opportunities for businesses, driving efficiency and delivering more seamless, impactful customer experiences across diverse languages and markets. Solaria is built for next-generation voice platforms ready to lead this transformation on a global scale."

As part of the Solaria launch, Gladia partnered with LiveKit, an open-source developer framework for real-time AI voice agents, to power real-time, multilingual translation within AI-driven applications. This gives developers global language capabilities out of the box through seamless integration with Gladia's API.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.