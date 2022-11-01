Glia Partners with Tethr for Conversation Analytics

Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, and Tethr, provider of an artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence platform, have treamed up to help companies improve their customer experiences.

Glia's platform enables a digital-first customer experience across SMS, chat, voice, and video channels. When combined with Tethr's conversation intelligence platform, users see analytics from every customer interaction so they can identify trends, monitor customer support metrics, and spot opportunities to improve the customer experience.

"Glia and Tethr share a common vision in making the customer experience as effortless as possible. Tethr's analytics add great value to Glia's Digital Customer Service platform, allowing financial institutions to understand customer sentiment, mitigate churn, and take actions to continuously improve the customer experience," said Steve Kaish, senior vice president of alliances at Glia, in a statement. "Tethr and Glia working together unlocks the potential of AI technology and digital communication. Through this joint effort, Glia customers will be able to fundamentally improve customer experience," said Tethr CEORobert Beasley in a statement.

TwinStar Credit Union in Washington state leveraged both Glia and Tethr as part of its member service strategy.

"Using Tethr and Glia together makes life better for our members and for our contact center teams. We can offer seamless digital experiences and measure every interaction to ensure we're providing exceptional member experiences by maintaining the level of service our members deserve, its director of digital experience, Aaron Mickelson, said in a statement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.