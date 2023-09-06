InStore.ai Launches Cashier Engagement Solution

InStore.ai, a voice analytics provider to the convenience store industry, is unveiling Cashier Engagement to provide insight into the conversations between cashiers and customers.

InStore.ai's suite of voice analytics services is strategically applied to interactions between cashiers and customers, revealing untapped potential for revenue growth and cost reduction. This includes generative artificial intelligence that can compare one store's performance against another, based on what's been spoken at the point of sale.

According to NACS, there are more than 160 million transactions within U.S. convenience stores daily. Cashiers wield immense influence over promotion efficacy, loyalty program involvement, and the overall customer experience.

Now, with InStore.ai's cashier scorecard and gamification application, stores can incentivize, measure, and reward cashiers for outstanding effort and discover best practices that can be used to train and uplift other cashiers.

"With the convenience store industry plagued by triple-digit cashier turnover, the industry has consequently forfeited opportunities to amplify basket size," said Jay Blazensky, founder and CEO of InStore.ai, in a statement. "Extracting actionable insights from conversations between cashiers and customers is an inherent necessity that we are eager to fulfill for countertop retailers.".

