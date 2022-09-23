Interactions Adds NVIDIA's Riva to Its Conversational AI

Interactions, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI), is partnering with NVIDIA Riva to pair the Interactions Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) with NVIDIA's Riva technology and its expanded language libraries.

NVIDIA Riva provides speech AI through its accelerated software development kit (SDK) running on NVIDIA GPUs. Riva integration into the Interactions IVA architecture delivers highly customizable automated speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Interactions brings its patented Human Assisted Understanding (HAU) model, which provides real-time understanding.

"By integrating Riva with its expanded language libraries into Interactions, we're empowering the world's most customer-centric brands to reshape their customer support ecosystems using a combined best-in-class AI and human experience," said Michael Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions, in a statement. "Interactions uplevels contact center performance in a fundamental way by reducing wait and handle times, significantly increasing self-service efficiency, and ultimately delivering greater customer satisfaction." "Riva enables customization at every stage of speech AI pipelines, empowering customers to build unique solutions that can easily meet the requirements of even the world's highest-performing enterprises," said Hemant Dhulla, general manager of conversational AI at NVIDIA, in a statement. "By choosing NVIDIA Riva, Interactions is creating solutions that provide the real-time customer experience that today's consumers demand."

