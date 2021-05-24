Invoca Acquires DialogTech

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has acquired DialogTech, an artificial intelligence-powered call tracking and analytics solution for marketers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In this digital era, companies are embracing AI to better understand their consumers and changing market dynamics. In industries where consumers are making complex buying decisions, like financial services, health care, and automotive, brands need to embrace the right combination of digital experience and human expertise," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "With the acquisition of DialogTech, Invoca strengthens our AI-powered conversation intelligence platform. Together, we will empower marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams to optimize digital + human buying experiences and accelerate revenue growth."

"This move enables us to be an even better partner to enterprises and agencies looking to optimize their marketing and drive sales," said DialogTech CEO Doug Kofoid in a statement. "Together as Invoca, our combined company will deliver an unrivaled solution for conversation intelligence, with the most innovative technology, expertise, experience, and resources in our industry."