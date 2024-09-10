Jabra Launches ClearSpeech

Jabra today launched Jabra ClearSpeech to remove unwanted noise from contact center calls.

Jabra ClearSpeech is being release as part of Engage AI. It is taught to distinguish between speech and non-speech, such as echoes, music from the radio in the background, barking dogs,or traffic. The feature will be available directly within Engage AI Voice Coaching Software.

"We have analyzed millions of conversations; the quality of a conversation can only be as good as its lowest denominator. If the other side is calling from a busy street corner, a bad connection, or while driving a car and listening to the radio, your conversation will inevitably be impacted by those conditions. And that's what Jabra ClearSpeech can help you with. Facilitating clear speech through our technology is a big focus for Jabra, which we work very hard on, particularly as voice becomes increasingly important when it comes to AI prompts," Anders Hvelplund, senior vice president of the headsets business unit at Jabra, said in a statement.