Observe.AI Launches Reporting & Analytics

Observe.AI, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance, today launched Reporting & Analytics to provide business leaders with an integrated, holistic view of contact center performance.

Reporting & Analytics delivers interactive data exploration and visualization with up-to-the-minute insights across key dimensions, including positive and negative customer experience drivers, customer sentiment, agent performance, coaching and revenue opportunities, and compliance. It provides answers to critical questions such as the following:

What are the biggest drivers of customer satisfaction and Net Promoter scores?

How is customer sentiment trending over time?

What are the biggest compliance errors?

Which teams are driving the highest sales conversions?

Which factors contribute to average hold time?

Armed with evidence-based data and insights, leaders can investigate trends, test hypotheses, and activate intelligence into strategic initiatives for improving customer experience, sales, marketing execution, product development, and more.

"When it comes to activating contact center conversation intelligence, Observe.AI stands apart in two key areas. First, the unparalleled accuracy and integrity of our interaction data, which represents a gold mine of customer experience insights. Second, we propel contact centers to apply this intelligence faster, with powerful automation to drive positive agent behavioral change at speed and scale," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement.

Some Observe.AI customers, including healthcare benefits company Accolade, are already using Reporting & Analytics.

"Observe.AI Reporting & Analytics allows us to deepen our understanding of the member experience with greater precision. With their timely and contextualized insights, we're able to rapidly promote successful behaviors across our team and ensure we're delivering the highest-quality healthcare experience," said Tod Kehrli, senior director of technology services at Accolade, in a statement.

