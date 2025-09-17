-->

Presto Partners with ElevenLabs for Voice AI for Restaurant Drive-thrus

Presto, a provider of restaurant drive-thru technology, has partnered with ElevenLabs, a voice AI platform provider, to deploy the latest innovations in voice synthesis, quality, and analytics to Presto's customers.

"We're very customer-centric and are keen to accelerate our unified AI vision by co-developing solutions with other best-in-class AI companies. I've known Mati and ElevenLabs since the earliest days, and they're hands-down the world's most advanced general Voice AI lab across applications and languages," said Krishna Gupta, co-founder of Presto, in a statement. "We've started by bringing their latest generation of human-like voices to our drive-thrus, and consumers are loving the magical experiences when interacting with Presto's Voice AI."

"Voice is the most natural interface for people, and bringing truly lifelike speech to the drive-thru is exactly where Voice AI can shine," said Mati Staniszewski, co-founder and CEO of ElevenLabs, in a statement. "Partnering with Presto allows us to showcase how our technology can create more intuitive, engaging, and delightful experiences for millions of consumers."


