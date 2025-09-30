Sanas Expands Accent Translation

Sanas, provider of the Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform, has expanded its Accent Translation solution, introducing support for a range of African and Middle Eastern input accents and a new U.K. English output accent.

This update brings new source accents, including South African, Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian, Cameroonian, and more, extending Sanas' existing Indian, Filipino, and Latin American sets.

"At Sanas, our mission is simple: ensure every person can be understood, no matter where they are from or how they speak," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and co-founder of Sanas, in a statement. "With today's launch, we're not just expanding technology, we're expanding opportunity. By giving enterprises instant access to talent across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, we're proving that clarity and authenticity can go hand in hand." "This expansion continues our mission to use AI to solve one of the toughest challenges in global CX," said Shawn Zhang, chief technology officer and co-founder of Sanas, in a statement. "Accent barriers have limited access to talent and excluded too many skilled voices from customer-facing roles. Our platform delivers real-time clarity that helps enterprises scale into new markets while giving agents the freedom to succeed without changing who they are."

