Seasalt Partners with Twilio on SeaX Contact Center Bundle

Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication artificial intelligence provider that specializes in customizable speech solutions for contact centers, has partnered with Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, to launch SeaX, a quick deployment bundle built on the Twilio Flex platform.

Powering SeaX is Seasalt.ai's SeaSuite, which includes capabilities such as SeaVoice, for speech recognition, speech synthesis, and speech-to-text (STT) transcription that can be customized for different languages; SeaWord, for natural language processing and understanding; multi-turn dialogue systems; a knowledge base; and a framework for automated chatbot responses.

SeaX also includes dozens of Twilio Flex plugins that can address common contact center requirements while keeping the flexibility of customization. It packages core contact center features, such as holiday and business hours, call disposition, cold and warm transfer, and coach and barge in, into one bundle. It also supports omnichannel messaging via webchat, SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Line, and Google Business Messages and integrates with common CRM software such as Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"We're excited about the partnership between Twilio and Seasalt.ai to bring SeaX to the market. The launch of this bundle...will empower organizations to build a programmable contact center platform that allows them to build customer engagement applications that fit their business," said Frankco Shum, director of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Flex Partners at Twilio, in a statement. "The swift collaboration between Twilio and Seasalt.ai greatly accelerated customer's contact center operations in the APJ region. Most customers wanted an operational contact center yesterday, and we delighted them with a launching date next week. This quick launch bundle is well-adapted to the fast-paced business demand in APJ," said Xuchen Yao, CEO of Seasalt.ai, in a statement.

The same automatic transcription and categorization that is going into SeaX has also been added to Seasalt.ai's meeting intelligence system, SeaMeet, for extracting topics, follow-up actions, and customer and agent emotions and sentiments from calls and coaching agents.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.