SoundHound AI Launches Smart Answering

SoundHound AI has launched the fully-automated Smart Answering service, which uses SoundHound's voice artificial intelligence, combining software engineering and generative AI to handle inbound customer calls.

Smart Answering enables businesses to set up a fully-automated, AI-driven call answering service within minutes. Using Generative AI, the Smart Answering system seamlessly reads and integrates company website information to update its AI Knowledge Base. It then uses SoundHound's advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding to give tailored, conversational responses to customer phone queries.

The service can handle many calls at once, is available 24/7, and provides convenient SMS responses in addition to verbal answers.

Smart Answering intelligently matches inbound customer queries with answers from company websites, custom answers, or it responds with actions; like sending a relevant link via SMS, taking a message, or transferring the call to another number where the caller can speak with a person.

"Businesses across the country are stretched. They're finding it difficult to attract, train, and keep employees amid labor shortages, but they still have high standards when it comes to customer service," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder of SoundHound, in a statement. "Smart Answering uses our sophisticated voice technology in combination with generative AI to answer 100 percent of calls and provide fast, accurate answers from an AI agent that we envision customers will ultimately prefer to any other method. We're also able to onboard businesses within minutes. For many, it will be a game-changer."

