Uniphore Adds U-Assist In-Call to Its Conversational Automation Platform

Uniphore, a provider of conversational automation, has added U-Assist In-Call to its flagship Conversational AI & Automation platform that provides intent, sentiment, emotion and tonal analysis to every contact center conversation.

U-Assist In-Call is an in-call automation solution that comes in two packages: Bolt and Max. U-Assist In-Call delivers next-best actions, leveraging the intent, sentiment and tonal analysis as well as desktop automation using attended robotic process automation (RPA).

"I'm extremely proud of the work that our engineering and product teams have done to deliver an unparalleled conversational AI and automation platform," said Moni Manor, chief product officer of Uniphore, in a statement. "The importance of delivering a seamless in-call experience powered by AI, automation, and RPA is significant in that the combination enables us to provide unmatched ROI as we can handle complex interactions and not just simple ones. Our technology increases customer satisfaction, reduces agent errors, helps ensure promises made to customers are kept, and thus ensures that every interaction is followed up with on time and with minimal probability for repeat customer calls."

Uniphore is also unveiling a workflow designer that helps users prioritize innovation and business growth with a quick time-to-market for the next generation of customer experience (CX) applications. The designer includes an integrated RPA that can be used during calls to assist agents or post call for related follow-up actions.

