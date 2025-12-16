Vonage Integrates with Salesforce's Agentforce Voice

Vonage has integrated its Vonage Contact Center with Salesforce's Agentforce 360 and its Vonage for Salesforce Voice with Agentforce Voice, Salesforce's voice-powered artificial intelligence agent.

The solution acts as an enhanced virtual agent, to identify customer problems, automate resolution, and escalate relevant cases to the right expert with full context. Vonage's intelligent, skills-based routing ensures the right outcome at every touchpoint, from automating fraud checks to escalating sensitive cases to a human agent and steering inbound sales calls to the right team.

"Businesses no longer need to choose between efficiency and empathy," said Reggie Scales, president and head of applications at Vonage, in a statement. "With Vonage's Salesforce-native contact center solutions integrated with Salesforce's AI-powered voice capabilities, we are helping customers to scale AI and automation while preserving the personalized touch that only a voice interaction can create." "Salesforce is delivering a new way of working for today's customer-facing teams," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Agentforce Service at Salesforce, in a statement. "By combining Vonage Contact Center's Salesforce-native solutions with Agentforce Voice, Vonage is building on its Salesforce integrations with AI agents and humans working together to uncover new capabilities for enterprises to turn every engagement into a growth opportunity - simplifying operations, delighting customers, and unlocking new levels of ROI."

The integration of Salesforce's AI-powered voice capabilities with Vonage's contact center solution is a natural extension of a deep, 15 year-collaboration with Salesforce, which has created a single engagement platform to streamline support, service, and sales, leveraging customers' existing tech stack investments for the following use cases:

Extend to the experts: Integration with solutions like Microsoft Teams with additional Salesforce-native unified communications solutions such as Vonage Business Communications brings back-office experts and field teams into Salesforce. The Agentforce 360 platform surfaces knowledge to front-line agents.

Extend to every channel: Salesforce-native digital channels with Vonage, via Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) for Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), expands AI-driven customer service by automating engagement 24/7 across every channel.

Extend to sales: Salesforce-native outbound dialer with Vonage connects reps to leads. Agentforce's Lead Nurturing agent automates prospecting, call logging, and follow-ups, while Agentforce's Sales Coach delivers real-time talk tracks and performance analytics.

Extend to every workflow: With& Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection, businesses can embed Vonage's Network APIs into Salesforce, bringing fraud detection, enhanced customer verification and additional insights, into workflows and agent interactions.

