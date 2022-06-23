ASAPP Launches AutoTranscribe

ASAPP today launched AutoTranscribe, a real-time, speech-to-text transcription service for contact centers to provide deep insights into voice interactions.

AutoTranscribe supports both live call streams and call recordings and automatically redacts personally identifiable information (PII) via web socket or API. Text of the conversation, with each utterance identified by agent or customer, is delivered via API to the destination end point of choice, seamlessly integrating to existing contact center environments.

"ASAPP has a dedicated team of natural language processing (NLP) and speech researchers who are advancing state-of-the-art in automatic speech recognition (ASR) and task-oriented dialogue. AutoTranscribe is designed to operate in a complex, noisy contact center environment at millisecond speeds with the highest real-time transcription accuracy in the industry," said ASAPP Chief Scientist Ryan McDonald in a statement. "Our AutoTranscribe models are pushing the highest level of development in neural end-to-end ASR incorporating ASAPP-driven advances in architectures and training strategies. We have a dedicated team of researchers who are 100 percent focused on building highly accurate and scalable solutions that are specific to the contact center."

