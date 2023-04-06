Aircall Launches Transcription Feature

Aircall, a phone and communication platform provider, is launching artificial intelligence-powered call and voicemail transcription for sales and support teams.

The feature processes one minute of audio in nine seconds and synchronizes with CRM setups to browse through deals with a direct link to the recording and transcript.

Call and voicemail transcriptions will help team leaders build assets for training, such as playbooks, monitor team performance, and identify and share coachable moments. Aircall's AI features will be available for call and voicemail recordings in English and French, with more languages to come.

"The SaaS industry is being reshaped by AI, and the results are improvements in user experience, efficiency, and revenue growth. At Aircall, we believe this technology should be as accessible for small to medium-sized businesses as it is for larger enterprises. The functionality of our AI features is designed to meet the exact needs of our customers and drive performance through conversation," said Pierre-Baptiste Béchu, Aircall's co-founder and chief technology and product officer, in a statement. "This isn't AI built to replace but to empower and to retain the ethics of customer support through human connection. The launch of our new AI features is the first step in Aircall's vision, and for many SMBs, it'll be theirs too. I'm proud of what the Aircall team has delivered and the continuation of our role as a trusted partner to SMBs."

