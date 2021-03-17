Bespoken IVR Testing Launches on Genesys AppFoundry

Bespoken has added its complete suite of automated testing, training, and monitoring services for interactive voice response (IVR) systems on the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace. The Bespoken Testing, Training, and Monitoring suite is now available via a free trial from the AppFoundry.

The suite includes solutions for end-to-end functional testing, continuous testing and alerting, usability performance testing, and load testing.

By making the technology and services available on the AppFoundry Marketplace, Genesys Cloud customers can optimize their IVR systems using Bespoken testing. Bespoken IVR testing will be supported by Genesys' sales force and value-added resellers.

Bespoken Usability Performance Testing does the following:

Evaluates the speech recognition and natural language understanding accuracy of voice systems;

Provides actionable guidance for improving system accuracy;

Works as part of an ongoing quality assurance regimen. As systems evolve, Bespoken can assess the accuracy of new phrases added to the model while ensuring that existing components are not harmed.

Customers that have used the Bespoken suite have reported the following results, according to the company:

A 20 percent increase in accuracy performance;

A 50 percent decrease in speech recognition and NLU errors; and

Immense time savings vs. tedious manual testing.

