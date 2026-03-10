Boost.ai Introduces Adaptive Voice

Boost.ai, a provider of customer experience solutions for regulated industries, has launched Adaptive Voice for its conversational artificial intelligence platform.

Combining Boost.ai's Speech-To-Speech (Express Voice) and Speech-To-Text/Text-To-Speech Pipeline (Enterprise Voice), Adaptive Voice allows organizations to apply different voice approaches across the entire user journey. This enables fast, free-flowing interactions for simple use cases, while seamlessly switching to full compliance and control when complexity or regulation requires it.

Adaptive Voice adapts to every interaction. With Adaptive Voice, organizations can extend voice automation into more advanced and regulated customer interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience across the entire customer journey. The platform intelligently applies the appropriate voice approach in real time.

"Until now, enterprises had to choose between voice AI that either felt human or stayed compliant. Adaptive Voice ends that compromise," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "Our platform gives organizations the flexibility to design the right experience for every moment in the customer journey, delivering high-quality, natural interactions while dynamically applying the level of precision, governance, and control required." "Each update to the Boost.ai platform is made possible by incredible strides in design engineering for agentic AI in high-risk settings. We've built the guardrails and controls that maintain accuracy and scalability as foundations of every conversation," said Samantha Rosendorff, vice president of global pre-sales engineering at Boost.ai, in a statement.. "Adaptive Voice extends that work, providing an exceptional customer experience with all the flexibility our brands require to control their narrative and their brand identity."

