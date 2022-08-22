CallMiner Integrates with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions, has integerated with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect, enabling organizations to gain access to real-time analytics within existing or future contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) deployments.

With these new integrations, organizations can leverage CallMiner's platform, based on live voice audio availability, and take advantage of real-time analytics for agent guidance, agent onboarding, agent training, self-coaching, performance improvement, compliance, and more.

"At CallMiner, we are constantly evolving our platform based on the market and changing customer needs," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "The new integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect help customers take advantage of their CCaaS investments as well as realize the value of CallMiner's conversation intelligence platform and real-time analytics capabilities. By building on our breadth of CCaaS integrations, we're helping organizations reduce agent churn, improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenue."

The Genesys Cloud CX integration delivers a real-time connector to Genesys AudioHook, a streaming service that powers a real-time stream of voice interactions from the Genesys Cloud platform. This enables joint CallMiner and Genesys Cloud CX customers to feed data directly into CallMiner Alert and power real-time agent guidance capabilities.

With the Amazon Connect integration, CallMiner customers can associate call events from voice streams with screen recordings via CallMiner Screen Record for insight into agent performance and productivity, understanding process inefficiencies, and reinforcing quality conversations.

The integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect are the latest in CallMiner's integrations ecosystem, which also includes Five9 VoiceStream and LiveVox Shadow Audio.

