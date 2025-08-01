SoundHound Partners with Acrelec

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice artificial intelligence, and Acrelec, a provider quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology, are partnering to bring advanced, voice-enabled drive-thru systems to restaurants worldwide.

Together, the companies will integrate SoundHound's Dynamic Drive-Thru voice AI technology with Acrelec's content management system and digital signage enclosures. This combined solution enables customers to place orders through an automated voice assistant, which processes requests and sends them directly to the point-of-sale system.

"As restaurants continue to turn to AI to meet rising customer expectations and alleviate staffing pressures, we're excited to partner with Acrelec to deliver impactful AI solutions at scale," said Michael Lauricella, vice president of channel partnerships at SoundHound AI, in a statement. "Together, we're helping brands modernize the drive-thru and deliver seamless, future-ready experiences."

"Restaurants today are facing increased pressure to provide easy, efficient customer experiences while managing labor shortages and high operational demands," said Chloe Bisiaux, director of innovation and marketing at Acrelec, in a statement. "Through our partnership with SoundHound AI, we are empowering our clients with sophisticated AI solutions that will ultimately help them stay competitive and focused on what matters most: delivering great customer experiences and great food."