Cognigy Launches Insights, a Conversational AI Analytics Suite

Cognigy, a provider of omnichannel customer and employee service automation with its conversational artificial intelligence platform, Cognigy.AI, today launched Cognigy Insights, an analytics suite integrated with the Cognigy.AI platform to help companies make sense of their conversational data and act on insights.

Cognigy Insights will enable customers to access and analyze conversational data to gain actionable insights for optimizing workflows and processes in their customer and employee services. Equipped with assisted machine learning capabilities, the new analytics suite allows users to track and measure each step in a conversation and identify pain points leveraging its Step Explorer feature. The instant, real-time overview and customizable dashboard offers a way to track key performance indicators. Users can also drill down into aggregated conversations for actionable insights on how to improve processes.</p/>

Beyond interactions between end users and virtual agents, Cognigy Insights can extract data from human-to-human interactions.

"Better conversational AI analytics is one of the key demands to improve customer communication as Australian organizations increasingly look to optimize the customer journey. The Cognigy.AI suite provides invaluable insights for customer services businesses as they enable deeper analysis and understanding of virtual agent-led conversations and the entire contact centre customer experience. Ultimately, this helps to streamline contact center operations for greater effectiveness, leading to a higher degree of automation and an increased ROI," said Sebastian Glock, senior technology evangelist at Cognigy, in a statement.

