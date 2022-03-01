Dubber Expands Microsoft Teams and Amazon Connect Capabilities

Dubber has expanded its Microsoft Teams capabilities with video capture and advanced recording controls and launched Dubber PCI Comply, a cloud-based Payment Card Industry compliance solution for Amazon Connect.

Dubber video recording for Microsoft Teams delivers certainty of recording on a single platform, real-time search, keyword analytics, and artificial intelligence-enriched insights. Advanced recording controls for Microsoft Teams give users greater flexibility and control when recording voice or video calls. The features include the ability to pause and resume recordings, record on-demand, or selectively manage which types of calls or meetings are recorded.

The Dubber Microsoft Teams feature release includes the following:

Video call recording: Capture and unify all video calls, meetings, and voice recording on Microsoft Teams in Dubber's Voice Intelligence Cloud.

AI-powered video: Enrich video recordings with AI to unlock Dubber AI capabilities, such as intelligent keyword search, transcriptions, analytics, sentiment plus tone analysis, and real-time notification and alerts.

Pause-resume: Users can pause and resume voice and video calls on mobile and desktop.

On-demand: Once configured, when a call/meeting begins, it gets recorded only when the user presses the record button in Dubber's app.

Selective recording: Allows administrators to select which type of calls/meetings are recorded.

"Businesses increasingly recognize default and basic recording solutions fail to meet their enterprise-grade requirements for security, compliance, and data sovereignty. No other company offers the completeness, scalability, and robustness of Dubber's unified call recording and conversational intelligence capability as a Microsoft Teams certified service," said James Slaney, chief operating officer of Dubber, in a statement.

The Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect solution, meanwhile, allows businesses seeking to process credit card information a cloud-native solution to achieve PCI Data Security Standards compliance for any communication modality on Amazon Connect, including contact centre, voice, IVR, and chat.

Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect masks the contact center environment during transactions.

"With the release of Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect, we've focussed on the key aspects and benefits of Amazon Connect for service providers, enterprises, and contact centers. Like Amazon Connect, Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect is driven by our innovative and simple API integration, providing the ability to deploy PCI compliance across an organization immediately," Slaney said. "Too many businesses rely on pause and resume technologies as a method of preventing card payment data from being stored. However, pause and resume does not satisfy PCI DSS compliance and carries significant risk. Dubber PCI Comply prevents the transmission and storage of any card data for Amazon Connect customers eliminating PCI DSS risk and removing the burden of storing sensitive customer payment data while enabling best in class customer and agent experience."

