Five9 Partners with WellSaid for Virtual Voice Over

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology, today unveiled Five9 Virtual Voice Over, a capability to help businesses create life-like conversational artificial intelligence synthesized from human voices.

By providing access to high-fidelity synthetic voices, Five9 Virtual Voice Over significantly reduces the time and expense of producing custom voice overs for static self-service scripts in the contact center. The voices can be used for intelligent virtual agent (IVA) greetings, conversational prompts, and menu options.

Five9 Virtual Voice Over will be available to Five9 Inference Studio 7 users at no additional cost. Studio 7 is currently in controlled availability and will be generally available in early 2022.

Now, with Five9 Virtual Voice Over in Studio 7, users can access a menu of synthetic voices, select one that best represents their brand, and type their prompts into an IVA task flow. The audio stream is then rendered in real time, and businesses can make changes to their IVA scripts on the fly as needs change.

To make this capability possible, Five9 partnered with WellSaid Labs, a Seattle-based synthetic media company born out of the AIlen Institute for AI incubator. The partnership will also allow Five9 customers to create voice avatars based on their existing voice talent. WellSaid can create the custom avatar and provide guidance on scripting, recording, and audio specs.

"In our experience, the more life-like an IVA can sound, the better the reception it will receive from the customer who is speaking with it," said Callan Schebella, executive vice president of product management at Five9, in a statement. "We're continually looking for the latest and greatest technologies to enhance the Studio platform, and we are excited to partner with WellSaid to bring this new innovation to our customers."

Five9 used WellSaid's technology to create its own custom voice avatar, which will be available in Studio 7, alongside WellSaid's 25 standard voice avatars.. The custom avatar will also serve as the voice of Five9 New Hire, an IVA designed to help Five9 customers and prospects learn about deploying IVAs in the contact center to create a digital workforce.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.