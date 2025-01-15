Gain Life Launches Real-Time Voice Call Translation Solution

Gain Life, a provider of claims technology, has released real-time voice call translation software, designed for workers' compensation, liability, property, and absence management claims operations.

This solution enables claims professionals to conduct immediate bilingual conversations without traditional translation services, across more than 30 languages.

"We're excited to pioneer a new era in insurance by equipping claims professionals with powerful tools to better serve non-English speaking individuals," said Sean Eldridge, co-founder and CEO of Gain Life, in a statement.

Other features of Gain Life's solution include the following:

Documentation compliance with automatic call recording and transcription.

AI-powered call summaries that generate claim notes in industry-standard formats.

Integration with existing claims management systems and telephony infrastructure.

Risk mitigation through early identification of claim escalation indicators.

Customizable voice models that adapt to organization-specific terminology and use cases.

Support for both inbound and outbound calls.

The technology can integrate with phone and claim systems or be used instantly from a web browser. Conversations can be processed through Gain Life's risk monitoring models, with unstructured data from documents, texts, etc., enabling early detection and prevention of potential issues.

