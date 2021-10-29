Haptik Launches Enterprise CX Platform for Building IVAs

Jio Haptik Technologies has launched the self-serve Enterprise CX platform to help companies build intelligent virtual assistants in a low-code environment and go live within a few days

With Haptik's self-serve Enterprise CX platform, product managers have access to the following capabilities needed to build am intelligent virtual assistant:

Conversation Studio, a low-code IVA builder with more than 100 AI templates called Smart Skills, pre-integrated with customer data systems from Salesforce, Shopify, Oracle, SAP, and more.

Live Agent Handoff, with out-of-the-box, drag-and-drop integration with popular contact center systems, including Zendesk, Freshworks, Salesforce Service Cloud, Genesys, and NICE InContact.

Intelligent Analytics, which produces real-time insights into conversations, continuous supervised learning, and user journey maps.

"In mathematics, there is this concept of low threshold-high ceiling, which basically means providing the easiest way to do something yet allowing powerful customizations on top," said Swapan Rajdev, co-founder and chief technology officer of Haptik, in a statement. "This is the philosophy behind what we have done with our Enterprise-CX platform. If you're a brand across one of our core industry verticals, you can sign up and go live in a few days if not hours. Then as the complexity increases with scale, there is enough power there to customize as you like and integrate with systems across your organization. As conversational AI shifts from being an early adopter to an early majority category, the shift to self-serve is inevitable, and we believe Haptik's Enterprise CX-platform will lead the way."

Haptik'e Enterprise CX platform has been live for select customers for the last few months.

"Haptik's platform is perfect for self-service. While they do offer fully managed services, we like to get our hands dirty and build out solutions ourselves," Nick Spicer, customer experience manager at Latercase said in a statement. "Their bot building process has been intuitive and easy to grasp with minimum coding knowledge. We were also impressed with the amount of flexibility and customization that the platform offers."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.