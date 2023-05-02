Intermedia Introduces AI Interaction Summary

Intermedia Cloud Communications, a provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions, has launched Intermedia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Interaction Summary.

Developed for Intermedia's Intelligent Contact Center, AI Interaction Summary leverages generative artificial intelligence and large language models to automatically create a summary of each transcribed contact center call. AI Interaction Summary is the most recent addition to Intermedia AI Interaction Analytics, a suite of solutions that leverage AI technology to automatically transcribe customer calls, caption calls, flag key words and phrases, and provide instant sentiment analysis of each call.

Call notes from AI Interaction Summary can act as the basis for agent training and present the most recent prior interactions to agents as incoming calls arrive.

Intermedia's AI Interaction Summary works seamlessly in the background of Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center to transcribe inbound and outbound calls and then sends the transcriptions to a generative AI engine specifically trained to summarize contact center calls. Depending on service configuration, the summary is then delivered either to the supervisor only or to the supervisor and representative.

"Generative AI is one of the most transformative technologies to appear in decades. At Intermedia, we believe the purpose of AI is not to replace people but to help them be more productive, make more informed decisions, see new and useful insights, and ultimately help businesses achieve their goals more efficiently," said Michael Gold, Intermedia's CEO, in a statement. "Adding AI Interaction Summary to our existing suite of AI-powered services is another example of how Intermedia identifies opportunities for business improvement, and then develops and delivers the technologies that provide the solution. More are on the way." "Intermedia has a history of embedding AI into its solutions and is moving quickly to harness even more benefits from the latest advancements in Generative AI," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst of Aragon Research, in a statement. "AI Interaction Summary is a perfect example of how AI can be used to create new efficiencies and productivity gains for any business while employing new technologies to further delight their customers."

