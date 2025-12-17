Krisp Launches SDK for AI Accent Conversion

Krisp, a provider of real-time voice artificial intelligence technology, has made its Accent Conversion technology available through its software development kit (SDK) for integration into mobile, desktop, browser, and server platforms.

With the SDK, developers can seamlessly embed real-time accent conversion into their solutions, enhancing communication in customer calls and support interactions. It reduces accent-related frictions while preserving the speaker's voice.

The SDK is designed for seamless integration and large-scale deployments across unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), and other enterprise calling and meeting solutions. Built with a low-latency, on-device, on-prem, and privacy-first architecture, the Accent Conversion SDK offers a scalable way for developers to embed accent clarity directly into their products.

The technology is currently supports English accents from regions including India, the Philippines, Latin America, and Africa, with an aggressive roadmap for continued expansion.

"Accent comprehension is one of the biggest barriers to effective global communication," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and co-founder of Krisp, in a statement. "As voice AI products scale, developers need easy-to-integrate tools that make conversations clearer and more natural. With our Accent Conversion SDK, we're giving them a powerful way to remove friction in real time and allow users to focus on the conversation, not the accent."

The offering complements Krisp's broader Voice AI SDK, including Voice Isolation, Turn-Taking, and Noise Cancellation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.