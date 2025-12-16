Lorikeet Launches Voice 2.0

Lorikeet, a provider of customer support experiences with universal artificial intelligence concierges, has launched Lorikeet Voice 2.0, conversational AI agents that coordinate with other agents and third parties to resolve complex situations without human handoffs.

"Voice AI has to do more than sound human," said Steve Hind, co-founder and CEO of Lorikeet, in a statement. "It has to deliver real resolution. Voice 2.0 can answer a question while simultaneously rebooking a flight, messaging a hotel, and spawning a specialist agent to verify a payment or fix an account issue. No other system can do that. This is how companies move from scripted automation to intelligent support that anticipates needs, manages complexity, and creates true customer delight."

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers conversational AI agents to resolve high-complexity support scenarios without human handoffs.

Voice 2.0 is a new class of conversational intelligence not just to talk to customers but also to autonomously resolve their needs end-to-end. It uses multi-agent intelligence, real-time reasoning, and deep system integration to handle complex situations. Key features include the following:

Active Intelligence and Context Awareness: Voice 2.0 reviews the customer's history, context, and prior interactions as the call unfolds, proactively surfacing relevant information without additional back-and-forth.

Parallel Multi-Agent Coordination: While one agent speaks naturally with the customer, other agents handle verification, fraud checks, itinerary changes, account updates, or vendor coordination.

Instant Channel Switching Across Phone, Text, and Email: Support continues even if the customer switches devices or channels. The system maintains context across every interaction.

Adaptive Tone and Context Tracking: Voice 2.0 detects tone, urgency, emotion, and context switching, adjusting its communication style to meet customers where they are while monitoring every detail.

Clarity Before Action: Before taking meaningful action, Voice 2.0 confirms intent and details.

Smart Escalation: The system knows when a situation requires human intervention and escalates with full context.

Human-Like Flow and Low Latency: The experience feels natural and responsive, with low-latency replies and human-like pacing .

Multilingual Support: Voice 2.0 supports English, Spanish, Mandarin, and nore than 20 other languages.

Voice 2.0 recently served as the front-line support system for GiveCard during a high-pressure emergency aid rollout for SNAP recipients across multiple states. Thousands of families needed immediate help accessing emergency funds via physical and virtual cards, and Voice 2.0 ensured they could do so quickly and confidently at a moment when support demand surged to unprecedented levels.

Lorikeet's GiveCard agents were deployed and went live in just a single weekend. Since launch, Voice 2.0 has done the following:

Supported more than 300,000 people seeking financial assistance; and

Answered more than 60,000 calls (and counting) from GiveCard cardholders.

Voice 2.0 resolved issues end-to-end rather than simply answering questions. Callers received 24/7 help with the following:

Program eligibility and fund access;

Card activation and claim code verification;

Troubleshooting redemption issues;

Guidance through GiveCard's standard operating procedures; and

Accurate, context-specific instructions tailored to each caller's situation.

"During a difficult and stressful situation, we could rely on Lorikeet voice agents to guide cardholders through the process of accessing their benefits with clarity and care," said Sofia Pedro, head of product at GiveCard, in a statement "Lorikeet's support was critical to successfully managing caller needs, ensuring families received critical resources and peace of mind."

