ServiceNow Partners with OpenAI on Voice AI

ServiceNow and OpenAI have partnered to power agentic artificial intelligence experiences and accelerate enterprise AI outcomes.

With this agreement, ServiceNow will build direct speech-to-speech technology using OpenAI models to break through language barriers and offer more natural interactions. With the latest OpenAI models, including GPT-5.2, ServiceNow will unlock a new class of AI-powered automation.

"ServiceNow leads the market in AI-powered workflows, setting the enterprise standard for real-world AI outcomes," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "With OpenAI, ServiceNow is building the future of AI experiences: deploying AI that takes end-to-end action in complex enterprise environments. As companies shift from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, they need the power of multiple AI leaders working together to deliver faster, better outcomes. Bringing together our respective technologies will drive faster value for customers and more intuitive ways of working with AI." "ServiceNow is helping enterprises bring agentic AI into workflows that are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes," said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, in a statement. "With OpenAI frontier models and multimodal capabilities in ServiceNow, enterprises across every industry will benefit from intelligence that handles work end to end in even the most complex environments."

Bringing OpenAI models into the ServiceNow AI Platform complements customers' ServiceNow configuration management databases (CMDB) while also offering native, embedded access to intelligence. ServiceNow's AI Control Tower then provides the governance and orchestration layer, giving organizations centralized visibility into how models are applied across workflows, how they interact with enterprise data and systems, and how AI-driven actions are executed at scale.

With OpenAI, ServiceNow is working toward real-time speech-to-speech AI agents that can listen, reason, and respond naturally without text intermediation. Additionally, computer-use models from OpenAI unlock IT automation for ServiceNow customers by enabling interactions with systems. By turning unstructured documents into actionable data, this capability extends secure, context-aware automation across more environments, enabling autonomous orchestration of workplace tools like email and chat, automation of legacy systems including mainframes, and greater efficiency across complex IT landscapes.

This agreement builds on ServiceNow's use of OpenAI models for AI assistance, summarization, content generation, developer and admin tools, and intelligent search and discovery.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.