LumenVox Releases Advanced Biometric Authentication Suite Version 8

LumenVox, a provider of speech and authentication solutions, released Version 8 of its suite of biometric authentication technologies.

LumenVox' Version 8 harnesses artificial intelligence and biometrics to simplify the customer-agent interaction.

The Version 8 Suite enables a variety of multimodal solutions with the following:

  • A core authentication engine with passive integration, built on the latest deep neural network (DNN) technology for automated fraud scanning;
  • A web service platform for mid-sized call centers, upgraded to handle hundreds of calls in parallel;
  • LumenVox Agent Desktop Portal with an improved user interface to automate caller verification; and
  • LumenVox Fraud Scanner, which provides fraud alerts and automatic matching of voiceprints against a fraudster watchlist. It uses continuous enrollment, verification adaptation, and enrichments of voiceprints to identify fraudsters.

