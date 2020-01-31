LumenVox Releases Advanced Biometric Authentication Suite Version 8

LumenVox, a provider of speech and authentication solutions, released Version 8 of its suite of biometric authentication technologies.

LumenVox' Version 8 harnesses artificial intelligence and biometrics to simplify the customer-agent interaction.

The Version 8 Suite enables a variety of multimodal solutions with the following:

A core authentication engine with passive integration, built on the latest deep neural network (DNN) technology for automated fraud scanning;

A web service platform for mid-sized call centers, upgraded to handle hundreds of calls in parallel;

LumenVox Agent Desktop Portal with an improved user interface to automate caller verification; and

LumenVox Fraud Scanner, which provides fraud alerts and automatic matching of voiceprints against a fraudster watchlist. It uses continuous enrollment, verification adaptation, and enrichments of voiceprints to identify fraudsters.

