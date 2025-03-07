Mood Media Launches Messaging Copilot

Mood Media, a provider of experiential media solutions for retailers, has launched Messaging Copilot within its Harmony Messaging platform to help retailers create and manage in-store audio communications.

Messaging Copilot combines artificial intelligence with professional voice talent for creating in-store audio messages with a simple, two-step workflow. The platform features an AI-powered script generation system and a library of professional voice talents with regional accents and dialects to match their local demographics. An emotion-based AI text-to-speech engine enables nuanced voice customization and brand-aligned tone.

"Whether announcing a promotion, sharing key information, or enhancing the customer experience, Messaging Copilot makes in-store communication effortless and accessible to users of all technical backgrounds," said Trey Courtney, chief product and partnerships officer of Mood Media, in a statement. "In today's fast-paced retail environment, real-time messaging is essential for our clients' success. By combining advanced AI with an intuitive interface, Messaging Copilot streamlines the process, saving time and resources while enabling retailers to deliver personalized, locally relevant content at scale."

