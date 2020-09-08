PCI Pal Adds Speech Recognition to Agent Assist and IVR Payment

PCI Pal, a provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has added speech recognition to its Agent Assist and IVR Payment solutions, allowing callers to securely speak their sensitive card details while PCI Pal processes the data and prevents it from entering the company's environment.

To ensure security when sensitive data is spoken on a live call, PCI Pal prevents the caller's voice from reaching the agent. Throughout the process, the agent can continue to converse with the customer.

"Having focused our efforts on building the most advanced, globally available, true cloud environment for securing payments, I'm very pleased that we are adding this feature to that platform as part of our Agent Assist and IVR products. Speech recognition has come a long way in the last five years, and we felt that now was the right time to launch this capability to give our partners and customers the choice of secure data capture methods during a live call," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement.

