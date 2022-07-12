Pindrop Partners with Odigo

Pindrop is partnering with Odigo, a global contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution provider, to place Pindrop's anti-fraud solution, Pindrop Protect, and Pindrop's authentication solution, Pindrop Passport, in the Odigo Connect marketplace.

Pindrop Protect provides insights on each call, assessing risk based on the audio of the call. Using patented technology, the solution analyzes more than 1,300 features of each call to detect subtle anomalies that could indicate fraud. Pindrop Passport is a multifactor authentication solution that passively authenticates callers as they naturally engage with the call center.

"Our strategic partnership with Odigo and the addition of our cloud-based solutions into the Odigo Connect marketplace represents a significant step in our continued growth in the European market, as we seek to support call centers to reduce the risk of potentially damaging fraudulent activity and increase brand loyalty among their customer base," said Gahn Lane, vice peresident of global partners and alliances at Pindrop, in a statement. "Our companies have a shared synergy and ethos, with improving the customer experience and making technology more human-centric at the heart of our businesses. This partnership opens the door for Odigo's customers to access our AI and machine learning-powered technology within their call centre operations to effectively protect themselves against fraud whilst also allowing for seamless caller authentication." "Fraud in the call center concerns every business and customer alike, with the implications of an incident having far-reaching consequences for both parties. From the need to mitigate financial loss to protecting a brand's reputation, we see a real demand from our customers for proactive ways they can balance security with a seamless, positive, and memorable customer experience," said Philippe Colas, head of channels for EMEA at Odigo, in a statement. "Fortunately, there are innovative solutions available, such as those provided by Pindrop, which we are proud to now offer to our customers to help them detect and protect against fraudulent activity as well as deliver a better caller experience."

